New York restaurant hostess attacked over COVID vaccine status request

The three women punched the hostess at Carmine's on the upper west side repeatedly and broke her necklace Thursday afternoon after she asked for proof of vaccination.

Published: 17th September 2021 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

A member of the medical staff draws serum from an AstraZeneca vaccine container at a vaccination center

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW YORK: A hostess at a popular New York City restaurant was assaulted by three women from Texas after she asked for proof they had been vaccinated against COVID-19, police said.

The three women punched the hostess at Carmine's on the upper west side repeatedly and broke her necklace Thursday afternoon after she asked for proof of vaccination, which is required to dine inside at a restaurant in New York City, police said in a news release.

The attack left the 24-year-old victim bruised and scratched, police said.

She declined medical attention.

The three women were arrested on charges of misdemeanour assault and criminal mischief.

They were given desk appearance tickets and ordered to appear in court on October 5.

New York City's rule requiring proof of vaccination for indoor restaurant dining, gyms and entertainment venues has been in effect since August 17 but is only being enforced as of this week.

Carmine's, which has two locations in New York City as well as outposts in spots including Las Vegas, is known for large servings of pasta and other Italian dishes.

A message seeking comment was left with restaurant management Friday.

