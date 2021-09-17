STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nine killed in firing over land dispute in Pakistan

Published: 17th September 2021 12:42 PM

Gun Firing

By PTI

PESHAWAR: At least nine persons were killed and 10 critically injured in a firing between two rival groups over a land dispute in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pukhtunkhwa province, police said.

The firing between two groups occurred on Thursday at a funeral site in the Tormang area of the Dir Lower district of the province, killing nine persons.

The police team rushed to the site and cordoned off the entire area and carried out a massive search operation to arrest the fleeing accused.

Reports said there was a land dispute between two political families of the area.

The members of both the groups allegedly opened fire on each other when they came face-to-face during the funeral.

Officials said, 10 seriously injured people were being shifted to Peshawar.

The official feared the number of those injured might be higher.

Comments

