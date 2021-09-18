STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Taliban replaces women's ministry with vice and virtue ministry

The Taliban inside the all-male vice and virtue ministry said they had not been informed about where or if a new women's ministry was being planned.

Published: 18th September 2021 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

Women gather to protest against the Taliban

The Taliban after taking control of Aghanistan promised an inclusive government but their actions don't seem to reflect that. (Representational Image | AP)

By Associated Press

KABUL: Afghanistan's Taliban rulers have replaced the women's ministry with an all-male "vice and virtue ministry" tasked with enforcing the group's rigid interpretation of Islam.

The move Saturday was the latest to harken back to the group's harsh 1990s rule that imposed deep restrictions on women.

The Taliban inside the new ministry said they had not been informed about where or if a new women's ministry was being planned.

Also on Saturday, staff from the World Bank's USD 100 million Women's Economic Empowerment and Rural Development Program were escorted off the grounds.

A programme member, Sharif Akhtar, who was escorted out with his staff, was at a loss to explain how or if the program could continue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Afghanistan Taliban Womens Ministry Afghanistan vice and virtue ministry
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp