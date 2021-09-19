STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Gunmen kill constable protecting polio team in Pakistan

Pakistan and neighbouring Afghanistan are the only two remaining countries in the world where polio is endemic, after Nigeria last year was declared free of the virus.

Published: 19th September 2021 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

Gun Firing

Some 40,000 police and paramilitary troops are assigned to provide security during the vaccination campaign. (File Photo | EPS)

By Associated Press

PESHAWAR: Gunmen on a motorcycle Sunday shot dead a police constable guarding polio vaccination workers in rural northwest Pakistan, police said.

Senior officer Khalid Suhail said the attack happened in the village of Dhal Behzadi about 75 kilometers (47 miles) south of Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Members of the vaccination team were unhurt, he said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the assault.

The attack came on the third day of a five-day polio vaccination drive across the province.

It's part of a nationwide program to eradicate the crippling disease by the end of 2021.

So far this year, no new polio cases have been reported in Pakistan.

Pakistan and neighbouring Afghanistan are the only two remaining countries in the world where polio is endemic, after Nigeria last year was declared free of the virus.

Aimal Khan, provincial spokesman for the anti-polio program, said the goal of the five-day drive is to vaccinate 6.24 million children up to age 5 across the province.

Nearly 30,340 teams of trained workers were going home to home to administer the vaccines, he said.

Khan said after Sunday's attack in the district of Kohat, security for the vaccination teams has been enhanced.

Some 40,000 police and paramilitary troops are assigned to provide security during the vaccination campaign.

Pakistani militants often target polio teams and police assigned to protect them claiming the vaccination campaigns are a Western conspiracy to sterilize children.

Last month, a police officer was killed while returning home from guarding a polio vaccination team in Peshawar and a roadside bomb exploded when a police van escorting a vaccination team was passing by in the Ladha area of South Waziristan.

The explosion wounded a police officer but the vaccination team was unhurt.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Polio Polio in Pakistan
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp