Nepal observes Constitution Day; PM Deuba vows to protect, implement statute

In his address to the nation, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba expressed pride over the promulgation of the Constitution six years ago by the representatives elected by the people.

Published: 19th September 2021 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba.

Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, 75, was appointed as the prime minister for a record fifth time on July 12 following the Supreme Court's intervention. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Sunday underlined the need to protect and implement the country's Constitution as the Himalayan nation observed its seventh Constitution Day.

Nepal celebrates the promulgation of its Constitution on September 19.

In his address to the nation, Deuba expressed pride over the promulgation of the Constitution six years ago by the representatives elected by the people.

He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the country's martyrs and remembered them for their supreme sacrifices.

In his speech, Prime Minister Deuba underlined the need to protect and implement the Constitution.

The Constitution of Nepal is a realisation of the dreams of the immortal martyrs and the aspirations of the Nepali people.

"Our goal is to bring prosperity in the country along with the happiness of the people through successful implementation of the Constitution," he said.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the government was working to protect the lives of the people from the deadly contagion through acceleration of the vaccination drive, he said.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has said that 75 years of friendly relations with Nepal have been made stronger by the people-to-people cordiality.

In a statement issued on the occasion of the Constitution Day of Nepal, he congratulated the Government and the people of Nepal on behalf the US government and people, recalling the collaboration between the two countries in the past years in facing up common challenges.

Blinken said that the two countries worked together in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and climate change.

Nepal's Constituent Assembly promulgated its new Constitution which was framed by the elected representative body for the first time in September 2015 despite sparking protests in the southern Nepal districts adjoining India.

Nepal's Madhes-based parties, which claim to represent the interests of inhabitants of the southern Terai region who are mostly of Indian-origin, had launched a six-month long protest in the past to press for the Constitution amendment to address their demands in which nearly 60 people were killed.

Their demands included redrawing provincial boundaries, recognition of regional languages, addressing issues related to citizenship and representation in the National Assembly.

