Nine killed, six missing after boat overturns in China

By Associated Press

BEIJING: At least nine persons were killed and six others listed missing after a passenger boat overturned in a river in southwest China's Guizhou province, according to a media report on Sunday.

The accident occurred on Saturday at 4:50 pm local time in Zangke River in Zangke township in the city of Liupanshui, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The boat was designed to carry up to 40 people, but authorities are still checking the exact number of passengers, who are mostly believed to be students.

Nine bodies have been recovered so far.

As per latest inputs, 40 people were rescued from the river.

A rescue operation, including 17 teams and 50 boats, has begun.

Investigation is on into the cause of the mishap.