STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Spanish island braces for possible earthquakes, volcanic eruption

The committee of scientific experts also signaled out a stretch of the Atlantic island's southwest coast for the risk of rockfalls.

Published: 19th September 2021 05:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 05:05 PM   |  A+A-

Earthquake

Volcano warnings are announced in accordance with the level of risk, rising through green, yellow, orange and red. (File Photo | PTI)

By Associated Press

MADRID: The residents of Spain's La Palma island remained on alert Sunday for a possible volcanic eruption as government authorities warned of earthquakes that could cause damage to buildings.

While government experts said that an eruption is not yet imminent, there has been an intensification of earthquakes near the surface of the island, which belongs to the Canary Islands archipelago.

A 3.2-magnitude quake was recorded Saturday, and the Scientific Committee of the Volcano Risk Prevention Plan said that stronger earthquakes "are likely to be felt and may cause damage to buildings."

The committee of scientific experts also signaled out a stretch of the Atlantic island's southwest coast for the risk of rockfalls.

La Palma has been on alert this week after geologists reported an accumulation of molten rock under Cumbre Vieja, a dormant volcanic ridge near the island's southern tip.

Its last eruption was in 1971.

Volcano warnings are announced in accordance with the level of risk, rising through green, yellow, orange and red.

The current yellow level requires residents in at-risk zone to be prepared to evacuate.

Residents are also asked to report any sightings of gases, ash, changes in water levels or small tremors to emergency services.

La Palma, with a population of 85,000, is one of eight islands in the Canary Islands archipelago.

At their nearest point to Africa, they are 100 kilometers (60 miles) from Morocco.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Spain Earthquake
India Matters
Representational image (Express Illustration)
Thanks to Covid lockdown, doctors in dilemma with no practical experience
Puri's Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)
Treasure hunt at Puri's Jagannath Temple for 'hidden hoard'
Suman Kumar Jha
Youth creates jobs without investing a single paisa
A General cannot set narrative in democracy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp