Two killed in blast in Afghanistan's Jalalabad

The explosions come after the Taliban assured the people of Afghanistan of security and safety of their lives and assets.

Published: 19th September 2021 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

Blast, Fire

The explosion also injured one Taliban (File Photo)

By ANI

KABUL: Two civilians were killed in an explosion at a bus station in the eastern city of Jalalabad in Nangarhar Province on Sunday morning, Sputnik reported citing an eyewitness.

The explosion also injured one Taliban, the eyewitness said.

Meanwhile, on Saturday three persons were killed and 21 injured in three consecutive explosions targeting the Taliban in Police District 5 of Jalalabad city of eastern Nangarhar province.

ALSO READ | Sorry is not enough: Afghan survivors of US drone strike demand punishment to personnel who launched hellfire on children

It has been over a month when the Taliban captured Kabul after an aggressive and rapid advance against Afghanistan government forces amid the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from the country.

The country plunged into crisis last month after Kabul fell to the Taliban and the democratically elected government of former president Ashraf Ghani collapsed.

