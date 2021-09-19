STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

'We demand changes here and now': Thousands march in Ukraine for LGBT rights, safety

The march was guarded by police, who sought to prevent clashes with far-right groups that attempt to disrupt the event every year.

Published: 19th September 2021 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

People take part in the annual Gay Pride parade, under the protection of riot police in Kyiv, Ukraine

People take part in the annual Gay Pride parade, under the protection of riot police in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

KYIV: Some 7,000 people gathered in Ukrainian capital on Sunday for the annual March for Equality in support of the rights of the country's LGBT community.

Equipped with colourful costumes and rainbow flags, the crowd marched down the central streets of Kyiv, some carrying banners reading 'Fight for right!' Participants announced eight demands for Ukrainian authorities, including legalization of civil partnerships for LGBT people and laws against LGBT hate crimes.

"We've grown tired of waiting for change and enduring systematic intimidation, pressure, disruption of peaceful events, attacks on activists and the LGBT community," the marchers said in a statement.

"We demand changes here and now, as we want to live freely in our own country."

The march was guarded by police, who sought to prevent clashes with far-right groups that attempt to disrupt the event every year.

Ukraine's human rights ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova urged radical groups to refrain from violence.

"We're different, but we're equal," Denisova said.

"Ukraine's constitution has declared all people equal in their rights from birth, regardless of any characteristics, including sexual orientation and gender identity."

Several hundred activists opposing the march held their own rally in a park in Kyiv.

No clashes have been reported.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LGBT
India Matters
Representational image (Express Illustration)
Thanks to Covid lockdown, doctors in dilemma with no practical experience
Puri's Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)
Treasure hunt at Puri's Jagannath Temple for 'hidden hoard'
Suman Kumar Jha
Youth creates jobs without investing a single paisa
A General cannot set narrative in democracy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp