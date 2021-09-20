STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

London subway opens two new stations in first major expansion since 1990

The two new Northern Line stations are at the Battersea Power Station and Nine Elms, both south of the River Thames and in areas of southwest London that have seen massive building and regeneration work

Published: 20th September 2021 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

A general view of Nine Elms London Underground station, one of two new tube stations

A general view of Nine Elms London Underground station, one of two new tube stations (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: London’s subway opened two new stations Monday in the network’s first expansion since the 1990s, an expansion that Mayor Sadiq Khan said will play a key role in the capital’s recovery from the pandemic.

The two new Northern Line stations are at the Battersea Power Station and Nine Elms, both south of the River Thames and in areas of southwest London that have seen massive building and regeneration work in recent years.

The Battersea Power Station, which was decommissioned in the 1980s, has been redeveloped into a swank residential and business complex now housing corporations including tech giant Apple. Neighboring Nine Elms, once an industrial area, is home to the new U.S. embassy building and scores of new apartment blocks.

The London Underground network, or the Tube as it’s commonly known, was last expanded in the late 1990s with the extension of the Jubilee Line. Authorities borrowed 1 billion pounds ($1.37 billion) from the Treasury for this latest project, which will be partly funded by contributions from developers.

Transport for London estimates that the new services will support 25,000 new jobs and 20,000 new homes.

Khan said London must play its part in the country’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Khan has been embroiled in a tussle with the government over funding for London's public transport network, which has had to be repeatedly bailed out since the start of the pandemic. Britain’s government has given some 4 billion pounds to keep trains and buses running as the transport network struggled with the collapse in fares revenue.

The opening of the two new stations brings the Tube's total stations to 272.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
London subway
India Matters
Image for representation
Look who’s saying threats to Hinduism are imaginary 
Calicut University
Calicut varsity makes anti-dowry declaration must for admissions
For representational purpose.
Doctors remove kidney, part of lung to save man from black fungus post-Covid
Rafhan Ummer
Kerala man throws 426 punches in a minute, enters Guinness records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp