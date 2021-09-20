STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Speeches and prison snacks spark Hong Kong security arrests

The trio, aged between 18 and 20, were the group's convenor Wong Yat-chin, permanent secretary Wong Chi-sum and former spokesperson Chu Wai-ying.

Published: 20th September 2021 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By AFP

HONG KONG: Hong Kong police arrested three student activists on a national security charge of subversion on Monday, citing their group's recent activities including speeches, social media content, street booths and collecting snacks for prisoners.

China is remoulding Hong Kong in its own authoritarian image, armed with a sweeping national security law that has outlawed much dissent and crushed the city's democracy movement.

On Monday, senior superintendent Steve Li from the city's new national security police unit, announced the arrest of two men and one woman from the pro-democracy group Student Politicism.

The trio, aged between 18 and 20, were the group's convenor Wong Yat-chin, permanent secretary Wong Chi-sum and former spokesperson Chu Wai-ying.

Li said the group, founded in May 2020, incited subversion of the state through their social media platforms and street booths.

Examples he gave included urging residents not to use the city's contact tracing app, urging people to prepare themselves for the next "revolution" and comments that their group was targeting both the Hong Kong government and the Chinese communist regime.

Li said police also seized snacks that the group had collected for followers to give to people jailed over democracy protests two years ago.

"It's not a problem to help those in jail," Li said. "But their intention is to help inmates with kindred spirits, then to solicit followers and increase their influence in order to endanger national security."

Police showed footage of the seized items which included chocolates and biscuits as well as batteries, toothbrushes and toothpaste.

Hundreds of people have been jailed over huge and often violent democracy protests that exploded in 2019, a movement China has responded to with a widespread crackdown. 

Many of the city's most prominent democracy figures are either in jail awaiting trial, often on national security charges, or have already been sentenced.

In recent weeks, officials have sought to portray prisons as the next battlefront in their war to protect "national security".

Earlier this month the city's top security official Chris Tang accused jailed activists of collecting items like chocolates and hair clips to "build power" and "solicit followers".

The city's prison chief then likened jailed democracy activists to foreign terrorists cultivating "unprecedented influence" behind bars.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
national security law Hong Kong pro-democracy protests
India Matters
Image for representation
Look who’s saying threats to Hinduism are imaginary 
Calicut University
Calicut varsity makes anti-dowry declaration must for admissions
For representational purpose.
Doctors remove kidney, part of lung to save man from black fungus post-Covid
Rafhan Ummer
Kerala man throws 426 punches in a minute, enters Guinness records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp