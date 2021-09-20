STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Xi Jinping to deliver important remarks in his UNGA address on Tuesday: Chinese FM

More than 100 Heads of State and Government, as well as Foreign Ministers and diplomats, will participate in person in the annual General Debate.

Published: 20th September 2021 03:14 PM

Chinese President Xi Jinping

China President Xi Jinping (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping will address the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday and will deliver important remarks via video link, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

This year's UNGA session commenced on September 14 under the Presidency of Abdulla Shahid.

The high-level week - the General Debate - will run from September 21, with US President Joe Biden addressing world leaders on Tuesday.

Xi will address the UNGA on Tuesday and deliver important remarks via video link, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced.

She did not provide more details.

The Chinese president's address will take place days after the US, Britain and Australia announced a new security alliance - widely seen as an effort to counter China's influence in the contested South China Sea.

US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on Wednesday announced the formation of the pact, known as Aukus, which will see Australia being given the technology to build nuclear-powered submarines.

President Xi is also expected to touch upon the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

China has been proactively highlighting its stand on the Afghanistan crisis ever since the Taliban seized power in Kabul last month.

On September 17, Xi in his address to the 21st summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) at Dushanbe, he said the SCO countries should step up coordination and encourage Afghanistan to put in place an inclusive political framework wedded to moderate policies and resolutely fight all forms of terrorism.

He also called the SCO countries to facilitate a smooth transfer of power in Afghanistan.

“The withdrawal of foreign troops has opened a new page in its history.

But Afghanistan still faces many daunting challenges, and it needs the support and assistance of the international community, particularly countries in our region” Xi said.

"We need to encourage Afghanistan to put in place a broad-based and inclusive political framework, adopt prudent and moderate domestic and foreign policies, resolutely fight all forms of terrorism, live in amity with its neighbours and truly embark on a path of peace, stability and development," he said.

