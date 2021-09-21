STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Military general who ruled Egypt after Hosni Mubarak ouster dies

Under his leadership, the military strengthened its tight grip on the country, outlawing dissent, and largely returned to using the same tactics that were in place under Mubarak.

Published: 21st September 2021 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

In this Sept. 16, 2011, file photo, Egypt's then military ruler field marshal Hussein Tantawi. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

CAIRO: Hussein Tantawi, the Egyptian general who ruled the country following the Arab Spring uprising that removed longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak, died on Tuesday, Egypt's presidency said.

He was 85.

Field Marshal Tantawi was Mubarak's loyal defense minister for some 20 years.

But it was Tantawi who led the country after the then-chief spy Omar Suliman announced on state television on February 11, 2011, that Mubarak was stepping down after the 18 days of protest against his government.

Tantawi went on to chair the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces, which took power.

Under his leadership, the military strengthened its tight grip on the country, outlawing dissent, and largely returned to using the same tactics that were in place under Mubarak and that protesters had decried.

Born in October 1935, Tantawi, who suffered from age-related health problems in recent months, died in a hospital in Cairo, according to a person close to his family, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to talk to the media.

His death came 19 months after Mubarak died in a Cairo military hospital in February last year.

Tantawi, appointed defense minister in 1991, ran Egypt for 17 months until the election in June 2012 of Islamist President Mohammed Morsi, Egypt's first democratically elected leader.

Morsi removed Tantawi and the country's chief of staff, Sami Enan, in August that year, following a deadly militant attack in the Sinai Peninsula.

Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, now president, was the head of the military intelligence at the time.

Morsi named el-Sissi defense minister, replacing Tantawi, his longtime mentor.

El-Sissi would eventually oversee Morsi's removal from power in 2013, amid more street protests against the Islamist's brief rule.

Under Tantawi and el-Sissi, rights groups have accused the country's security apparatus of repeated violations, including the targeting of protesters and the arrest and detention of political opposition members and dissenting citizens.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hussein Tantawi Hosni Mubarak
India Matters
Image for representation
Look who’s saying threats to Hinduism are imaginary 
Calicut University
Calicut varsity makes anti-dowry declaration must for admissions
For representational purpose.
Doctors remove kidney, part of lung to save man from black fungus post-Covid
Rafhan Ummer
Kerala man throws 426 punches in a minute, enters Guinness records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp