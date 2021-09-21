STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Thai campaign to vaccinate schoolchildren against COVID makes progress

Vaccinations for that age bracket were first offered last month through hospitals, but now are arranged by schools.

Published: 21st September 2021 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

Patchara Chuntatrakulchai, mother of Pacharadon, holds a mobile phone for her son as he taking an online exam while receiving the vaccine. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BANGKOK: Health officials in the Thai capital made headway Tuesday in their effort to vaccinate children against the coronavirus, giving shots of the Pfizer vaccine to students aged 12 to 18 with underlying diseases.

Vaccinations for that age bracket were first offered last month through hospitals, but now are arranged by schools.

A separate campaign by a medical research institute on Monday began inoculating children aged 10 to 18 with China's Sinopharm vaccine.

On Tuesday, 1,500 students received shots of the Pfizer vaccine, 800 for the first time and 700 as a follow-up to their first shot in August.

Bangkok officials have asked the Health Ministry to provide more Pfizer vaccine to inoculate all children aged 12 to 18 in the capital city, said city Gov. Aswin Kwanmuang.

Many schools have been closed for onsite learning since last December, and Aswin said he does not want to allow them to reopen until 70per cent of a total of more than 1 million students are vaccinated.

He hopes to reach that goal in November if adequate vaccine supplies are available.

The Health Ministry plans to give Pfizer shots to students aged 12 to 18 nationwide from Oct.4, starting with the 29 provinces most badly affected by the coronavirus, including Bangkok.

Bangkok has been the worst hit province since another wave of the pandemic began in April this year.

Nearly one-quarter of Thailand's more than 1.4 million COVID-19 cases confirmed since the pandemic began last year were found in Bangkok.

According to the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, 97.5 per cent of Bangkok's 7.69 million people have received at least the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 41.6 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The Health Ministry on Tuesday announced 10,919 new COVID-19 cases and 143 deaths, bringing the totals since last year to 1.5 million cases and 15,612 deaths.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID Vaccination
India Matters
Image for representation
Look who’s saying threats to Hinduism are imaginary 
Calicut University
Calicut varsity makes anti-dowry declaration must for admissions
For representational purpose.
Doctors remove kidney, part of lung to save man from black fungus post-Covid
Rafhan Ummer
Kerala man throws 426 punches in a minute, enters Guinness records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp