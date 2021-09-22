STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Indian travellers must follow non-vaccinated rules, says UK

Under the new UK rules, Indians travelling to the UK would be considered unvaccinated and have to go through 10 days isolation periods.

Published: 22nd September 2021 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

vaccine

For representational purposes

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Amid concerns in India about UK's new travel rules, Britain has said that it is engaging to explore the recognition of New Delhi's vaccine certification of COVID-19 vaccine to people.

A British High Commission spokesperson said that Indian travellers must follow the "non-vaccinated rules".

"We are engaging with the Government of India to explore how we could expand UK recognition of vaccine certification to people vaccinated by a relevant public health body in India. Indian travellers to the UK must follow the 'non-vaccinated rules,'" the spokesperson said.

ALSO READ: Confusion reigns over Covishield on UK's travel advisory as India not on eligibility list

Under the new UK rules, Indians travelling to the UK would be considered unvaccinated and have to go through 10 days isolation periods.

The UK issued a revised travel advisory on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, and said that Covishield is qualified as an approved vaccine.

It approved individuals with a full course of the Oxford/AstraZeneca, Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna or Janssen vaccines from a relevant public health body in Australia, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Bahrain, Brunei, Canada, Dominica, Israel, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, New Zealand, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea or Taiwan. But the list does not include India. This advisory will be applicable from 4 am (local time) on October 4.

Covishield is manufactured by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India.

India has said that it will be within its rights to take reciprocal measures against UK's "discriminatory" move to recognise AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine but not Covishield if the issue is not satisfactorily resolved.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told media persons on Tuesday that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had raised the issue strongly with the UK.

"Have raised the discriminatory nature of UK vaccine recognition for AstraZeneca but not Covishield. Discussions on, but if they do not satisfy us, we would be well within our rights to take reciprocal action," Shringla said.

"Non-recognition of Covishield is a discriminating policy and impacts Indian citizens travelling to the UK. I am told that certain assurances have been given that this issue will be resolved," he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UK Travel Advisory Covid UK India travel Covid vaccine Covishield UK vaccine certificate Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp