Small plane intercepted from restricted flight area as Biden addresses UN General Assembly

Published: 22nd September 2021 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

US President Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW YORK: A small aircraft, owned by a leading US military academy, entered the temporary flight restriction area in New York City and was intercepted by a fighter jet, on the day when President Joe Biden addressed the United Nations General Assembly.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a Cessna 182 entered the temporary flight restriction (TFR) at approximately 2 pm on Tuesday.

The small aircraft was intercepted by an F-16 fighter jet and escorted out of the TFR "without incident," the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) was quoted as saying by CNN.

The aircraft, owned by the US Military Academy at West Point, was flown by an Army instructor pilot, West Point said in a statement.

The instructor pilot was conducting a cadet flight lab in support of an engineering class when the aircraft "briefly" violated the TFR near the George Washington Bridge, the statement said.

The TFR for VIP movement in New York airspace was in effect from Monday at 4:45 pm until Tuesday at 3:45 pm.

The TFR includes the Hudson River and the East River.

On Tuesday morning President Biden addressed his first UNGA speech.

The incident took place during the 76th UNGA session which commenced on September 14 under the Presidency of Abdulla Shahid.

More than 100 Heads of State and Government, as well as Foreign Ministers and diplomats, are participating in person in the annual General Debate.

The high-level week - the General Debate - commenced on Tuesday.

The incident comes only 12 days after the 20th-anniversary commemorations of the 9/11 terror attacks on the US.

 

