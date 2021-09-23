STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Australian state reaches new high in COVID cases amid increasing anti-lockdown protests

Police in Melbourne are preparing for more protests against the pandemic lockdown, although the situation remains relatively calm Thursday afternoon.

A woman takes a selfie in a near-deserted central business district in Melbourne on August 13, 2021 as the city endures its sixth lockdown.

A woman takes a selfie in a near-deserted central business district in Melbourne on August 13, 2021 as the city endures its sixth lockdown. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

SYDNEY: The Australian state of Victoria is reporting its biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases since the pandemic began as an outbreak in the city of Melbourne continues to grow.

Victoria reported a record 766 cases as well as four deaths from COVID-19.

The city of Sydney in New South Wales state is also dealing with a large outbreak.

Officials report more than 1,000 new daily cases in the state and six COVID-19 deaths.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews says the state will ease lockdown rules by the end of the month, to allow people to return from Sydney and quarantine at home if they are fully vaccinated.

