STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

PM Modi discusses India's renewable energy landscape with US-based solar panel manufacturer

India currently has the world's fastest-growing solar energy programme and has expanded access to clean cooking fuel to cover over 80 million households

Published: 23rd September 2021 10:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 10:16 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday discussed India's renewable energy landscape with Mark Widmar, the head of a prominent US-based manufacturer of solar panels

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday discussed India's renewable energy landscape with Mark Widmar, the head of a prominent US-based manufacturer of solar panels (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday discussed India's renewable energy landscape with the head of a prominent US-based manufacturer of solar panels.

India currently has the world's fastest-growing solar energy programme and has expanded access to clean cooking fuel to cover over 80 million households, making it one of the largest clean energy drives globally.

"Powering India's Solar Potential! PM @narendramodi discusses India's renewable energy landscape with Mark Widmar, CEO @FirstSolar," the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted.

Widmar shared plans to use the Indian government's ambitious production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for manufacturing solar power equipment with unique thin-film technology and integrating India into global supply chains, the ministry said further.

The Rs 4,500-crore PLI scheme for solar photovoltaic modules is expected to help India ramp up its domestic manufacturing capacity.

The scheme is expected to add 10-gigawatt (GW) capacity of integrated solar photovoltaic (PV) manufacturing plants.

Prime Minister Modi in February had invited global firms to take advantage of the PLI schemes and expand their manufacturing in India.

During his interaction with Widmar, Modi spoke about the one world, one sun and one grid initiative and its potential, sources said.

The prime minister referred to India's ambitious target of 450 GW of renewable energy.

He also emphasized on India's focus on manufacturing for solar energy and said that companies in the field of solar energy can take maximum advantage of the PLI schemes, they said.

Modi also spoke about India's green hydrogen mission.

According to the sources, Widmar praised India's policies for climate change and related industries.

The First Solar CEO said all countries should emulate what India has done in climate change.

Both Modi and Widmar agreed on enhancement of the manufacturing of solar panels in India, the sources said, adding that the move will also benefit the countries in the region.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi PM Modi solar power
India Matters
Representational Image
Centre ropes in experts from IITs to develop Indian version of Wikipedia
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington. (Photo | AP)
US rules out adding India or Japan to security alliance with Australia and UK
Image used for representational purpose only
Fed up with breastfeeding, Chhattisgarh woman kills 2-year-old
Image for representation
All panchayats in Bihar's Purnia district now have libraries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp