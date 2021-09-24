STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Australian cities move closer to ending lockdown as COVID vaccination coverage improves

In New South Wales state, where an outbreak continues to grow in Sydney, Premier Gladys Berejiklian has set a target of reopening on Oct.11 once vaccination milestones are reached.

Published: 24th September 2021 10:19 AM

A man runs around the waterfront of Sydney Harbour as the sun rises in Sydney, Australia. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SYDNEY: Australia's two largest cities are moving closer to ending lockdowns as vaccination rates climb, but leaders are warning that people should remain cautious with their newfound freedoms and that coronavirus case numbers will inevitably rise.

But she said Friday it would need to be done "with a degree of caution and responsibility" because otherwise too many people would end up in hospitals.

Meanwhile in Victoria State, where there is an outbreak in Melbourne.

Health Minister Martin Foley said there had been a "tremendous" increase in vaccinations and there was "no shortage of enthusiasm" among people wanting to get jabs.

Health officials in New South Wales reported 1,043 new cases and 11 deaths on Friday, while officials in Victoria reported 733 new cases and one death.

