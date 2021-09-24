STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

France, Germany nominate WHO chief Tedros for a second term

Tedros, who goes by his first name, has been in the global spotlight over the organisation's response to the coronavirus pandemic over the last 19 months.

Published: 24th September 2021 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

GENEVA: Germany and France said they and other European Union countries have nominated Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of Ethiopia for a second term as director-general of the World Health Organisation.

This marks the first time that a candidate for the top job at the UN health agency has not been nominated by the home country.

Tedros, who goes by his first name, has been in the global spotlight over the organisation's response to the coronavirus pandemic over the last 19 months -– an epochal crisis that eclipsed all else throughout his term that began in 2017.

The election for the next WHO director-general, which carries a five-year term, takes place at the agency's next annual assembly meeting in May.

Tedros has run afoul of the Ethiopian government of Nobel Peace Prize-winning Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed over his outspokenness about killings and other human rights abuses in his home region of Tigray.

Tedros was formerly a top official in the Tigray People's Liberation Front, once a dominant member of a coalition running Ethiopia but now designated by the national government as a terrorist group.

Tedros also served as health and foreign minister in the previous Ethiopian government.

The diplomatic missions of France and Germany to UN institutions in Geneva announced their support for Tedros on their Twitter feeds after a deadline for candidacies for the director-general post expired on Thursday.

On its web site, WHO has said it doesn't plan to announce the full list of candidates until November, but some diplomatic officials have suggested that he may not have any competition.

A diplomatic official in Geneva, speaking on condition of anonymity because she was not authorised to speak publicly about the matter, said 15 other European Union members joined in nominating Tedros.

The WHO, under Tedros, came under withering criticism from the US Trump administration last year over allegations of grievous missteps in responding to COVID-19 and of an over-willingness to praise China in the early phases of the outbreak that first emerged in Wuhan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
who chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp