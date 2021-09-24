STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Spanish volcano remains volatile 5 days after eruption

Published: 24th September 2021 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

Residents watch from a hill as lava continues to flow from an erupted volcano, on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

TODOQUE: A volcano in Spain's Canary Islands continued to produce explosions and spew out lava Friday, five days after it erupted, authorities said.

The lava has destroyed almost 400 buildings on La Palma, including many homes, on the western side of the island of 85,000 people, a European Union monitoring programme said.

It said the lava stretches over 180 hectares and blocked 14 kilometres of roads.

Islanders make a living mostly from farming and tourism, and some may lose their livelihoods.

The government of la Palma island said officials had recorded 1,130 quakes in the area over the past week as the Cumbre Vieja volcanic ridge shook with blasts of molten lava.

On a visit to La Palma, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced a package of measures to help get the island back on its feet and "rebuild lives."

The Spanish government will provide aid for rebuilding homes and public infrastructure, such as roads, irrigation networks and schools, as well as relaunching the island's tourism industry, Sánchez said.

He did not say how much money would be made available, but said a Cabinet meeting next week would provide more details.

The blasts are sending ash up to 4500 metres (almost 15,000 feet) into the air, the Guardia Civil police force said in a tweet.

Local authorities advised people to protect themselves from the ash with face masks.

Two rivers of lava continued to slide slowly down the hillside, with experts doubting whether they would cover the remaining 2 kilometres (1.25 miles) to the sea due to their slowing progress.

One of the lava flows has almost ground to a halt and a second one is moving at between 4 and 5 metres an hour, the Guardia Civil said.

Both are at least 10 metres (33 feet) high at their leading edge and are destroying houses, farmland and infrastructure in their path.

Scientists say the lava flows could last for weeks or months.

Authorities haven't reported any casualties from the eruption.

Scientists had been monitoring the volcanic activity and had warned of a possible eruption, allowing almost 7,000 people to be evacuated in time.

