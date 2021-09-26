STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Airstrike kills, wounds Turkey-backed gunmen in north Syria

The airstrike hit a center for a Turkey-backed group known as the Hamza Division killing seven fighters and wounding 13, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Published: 26th September 2021 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2021 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

A view of damaged buildings due airstrikes in Syria.

A view of damaged buildings due airstrikes in Syria. (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BEIRUT: Warplanes attacked Turkey-backed opposition fighters in northern Syria on Sunday, killing and wounding about 20, an opposition war monitor and pro-government media said.

The airstrike struck a position in an area near the town of Afrin. It came amid increasing tensions between government forces and insurgent groups who still have a stronghold in northwestern Syria, mainly in the province of Idlib.

The Sunday morning airstrike was carried out by Russian warplanes, opposition activists said.

The airstrike hit a center for a Turkey-backed group known as the Hamza Division killing seven fighters and wounding 13, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Pro-government media also reported Russian airstrikes near Afrin saying that a number of gunmen were killed or wounded.

Russia joined the war in September 2015 helping tip the balance of power in favor of President Bashar Assad’s forces while Turkey has been a main backer of the opposition.

Syria’s conflict that broke out in March 2011 has left hundreds of thousands dead and displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million, including more than 5 million refugees outside the war-torn nation.

On Friday, United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said her office has documented the deaths of 350,209 people — civilians and combatants — in Syria’s civil war. She said the real number is almost certainly far higher.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Turkey Turkey airtrikes Syria
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala HC declines to stay judge's order asking Centre to allow second Covishield dose after 4 weeks
(For representational purposes.)
Cancer in kids rising, leukaemia rampant 
For representational purposes
How doctors saved baby infected with post-Covid syndrome
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Pexels.com)
In 2021, home affordability improved in major Indian cities: Report 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp