STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

New York police hold funeral for slain twin boys, continue probe

About 20 NYPD officers attended the services at a Bronx funeral home for the unidentified twins, named Zeke and Zane by the police.

Published: 26th September 2021 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2021 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

New York Police

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

NEW YORK: Newborn twins were finally laid to rest on Saturday following a funeral service organised by the New York City police officers who are still working to find the person who killed the boys nearly a year ago.

About 20 NYPD officers attended the services at a Bronx funeral home for the unidentified twins, named Zeke and Zane by the police.

The boys were placed in a single white casket that was decorated with white flowers and a blue bow.

Four of the officers were pallbearers, saluting the casket after it was placed into a hearse.

"I have never seen a case like this," Lt. William O'Toole, the commanding officer of the Bronx homicide unit, told the New York Post.

"These were two newborn babies who were full-term and then put in garbage bags and thrown in a rat-infested backyard. Their little bodies had fractures. This has weighed heavy on every detective that has worked on the case."

The superintendent of a Bronx apartment building discovered the boys' bodies on November 9, 2020, in the building's courtyard.

The Medical Examiner determined the babies died from blunt force trauma.

O'Toole said police continue to work on the case every day and hope to eventually find a DNA match.

The NYPD is offering a reward for information about the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New York New York police
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp