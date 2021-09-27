COVID-19: New Zealand to start pilot program of home isolation for overseas travellers

By Associated Press

WELLINGTON: New Zealand's prime minister says the government will start a pilot program of home-isolation for overseas travelers, ahead of what she expects to be increasing vaccination levels. Currently New Zealanders have to quarantine in hotels for two weeks when they return home from abroad.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday a pilot program that will allow New Zealanders to quarantine at home will include 150 business travelers who arrive between October 30 and December 8. The program will involve monitoring and testing.

"The only reason that we are running this self-isolation pilot now is in preparation for a highly vaccinated population. The intention is that in the first quarter of 2022 when more New Zealanders are vaccinated, it will be safer to run self-isolation at home," Ardern said.

Ardern said that of the eligible population in New Zealand aged 12 and older, 43 per cent had been fully vaccinated. In Auckland, the nation's most populous city which has been locked down since August 17 after the highly-contagious delta variant leaked from hotel quarantine, 82 per cent of the eligible population had at least a single dose of the double-shot Pfizer vaccine, she said.

New Zealand has taken an unusual zero-tolerance approach to the coronavirus and has been trying to completely eliminate the delta variant.