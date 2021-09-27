Indian government thanks New York authorities for returning over 150 antiquities

By PTI

NEW YORK: The Indian government has thanked the New York District Attorney office for its "excellent support" in returning over 150 antiquities to the country and appreciated its role to enhance the Indo-US people-to-people links and cultural understanding through restitution of the precious artefacts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought back 157 artefacts and antiquities, which were handed over to India by the US during his visit, with both he and President Joe Biden expressing commitment to strengthening efforts to combat theft, illicit trade and trafficking of cultural objects.

An official statement said on Saturday that while nearly half of the artefacts (71) are cultural, the other half consists of figurines related to Hinduism (60), Buddhism (16) and Jainism (9). Modi conveyed his deep appreciation for the repatriation of antiquities to India by the United States.

Homecoming of Indian treasures!



157 Indian antiquities were returned by the Government of USA to the Government of India during the visit of PM @narendramodi to USA. pic.twitter.com/sEYUGF8Umf — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) September 25, 2021

"@IndiainNewYork deeply appreciates the role played by the Office of District Attorney of New York @ManhattanDA to enhance India-US people-to-people links & cultural understanding through restitution of #antiquities," the Consulate General of India tweeted on Sunday.