STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Indian government thanks New York authorities for returning over 150 antiquities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought back 157 artefacts and antiquities, which were handed over to India by the US during his visit.

Published: 27th September 2021 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2021 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi with the artefacts and antiquities he brought back to India from New York

PM Narendra Modi with the artefacts and antiquities he brought back to India from New York. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

NEW YORK: The Indian government has thanked the New York District Attorney office for its "excellent support" in returning over 150 antiquities to the country and appreciated its role to enhance the Indo-US people-to-people links and cultural understanding through restitution of the precious artefacts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought back 157 artefacts and antiquities, which were handed over to India by the US during his visit, with both he and President Joe Biden expressing commitment to strengthening efforts to combat theft, illicit trade and trafficking of cultural objects.

An official statement said on Saturday that while nearly half of the artefacts (71) are cultural, the other half consists of figurines related to Hinduism (60), Buddhism (16) and Jainism (9). Modi conveyed his deep appreciation for the repatriation of antiquities to India by the United States.

"@IndiainNewYork deeply appreciates the role played by the Office of District Attorney of New York @ManhattanDA to enhance India-US people-to-people links & cultural understanding through restitution of #antiquities," the Consulate General of India tweeted on Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New York District Attorney Narendra Modi US Indian artefacts Joe Biden Cultural objects
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala HC declines to stay judge's order asking Centre to allow second Covishield dose after 4 weeks
(For representational purposes.)
Cancer in kids rising, leukaemia rampant 
For representational purposes
How doctors saved baby infected with post-Covid syndrome
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Pexels.com)
In 2021, home affordability improved in major Indian cities: Report 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp