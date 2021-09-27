STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

S Jaishankar meets Singaporean counterpart in US; discusses Indo-Pacific developments, COVID-19

Jaishankar, who held a series of bilateral engagements on the sidelines of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly which is now drawing down, left for Mexico on Sunday.

Published: 27th September 2021 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2021 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (R) meets his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (R) meets his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

NEW YORK: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has met his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan here and held a 'comfortable conversation' on developments in the strategic Indo-Pacific and shared thoughts on combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jaishankar, who held a series of bilateral engagements on the sidelines of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly which is now drawing down, left for Mexico on Sunday. In a tweet, Jaishankar termed his Singaporean counterpart Balakrishnan as an "old friend".

"A comfortable conversation with an old friend. Discussing Indo-Pacific developments with FM @VivianBala of Singapore. Sharing thoughts on overcoming the Covid challenge," he said on Twitter on Sunday on his meeting with the Indian-origin Singaporean leader.

India, the US and several other world powers have been talking about the need to ensure a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's rising military manoeuvring in the region. China claims nearly all of the disputed South China Sea, though Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam all claim parts of it. Beijing has built artificial islands and military installations in the South China Sea.

The meeting between Jaishankar and Balakrishnan came a month after India and Singapore explored ways to cooperate in the Indo-Pacific and exchanged views on international and strategic issues pertaining to the region.

The two sides had held discussions at the 15th India-Singapore Foreign Office Consultations that took place virtually on August 11.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), both sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction that despite the coronavirus pandemic, considerable substance and content had been added to the ties, especially in the trade and defence sectors.

Singapore has taken over as the country coordinator for India at the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) for a three-year period from 2021-2024. Jaishankar is visiting Mexico at the invitation of his Mexican counterpart Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón.

This will be his first visit to the North American country as the External Affairs Minister during which he will participate in the commemorative events of the 200th anniversary of the consolidation of Mexican Independence along with other world leaders, the MEA said in a statement.

In addition to his meeting with Casaubón, he will also call on President of Mexico Manuel Lopez Obrador and interact with the leading CEOs and the business community in Mexico, which is currently India's second largest trade partner in Latin America and is a member of the UNSC alongside India for the 2021-22 period.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
S Jaishankar Vivian Balakrishnan Indo Pacific ties COVID19 Coronavirus India Singapore ties
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala HC declines to stay judge's order asking Centre to allow second Covishield dose after 4 weeks
(For representational purposes.)
Cancer in kids rising, leukaemia rampant 
For representational purposes
How doctors saved baby infected with post-Covid syndrome
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Pexels.com)
In 2021, home affordability improved in major Indian cities: Report 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp