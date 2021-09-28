STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

New meeting this month to draft Syria constitution: United Nations

United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said that after eight months of talks he was pleased to announce an agreement on 'methodology' for a sixth round.

Published: 28th September 2021 09:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 09:55 PM   |  A+A-

United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen

United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen. (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS: The UN special envoy for Syria announced Tuesday that invitations have been issued for a sixth meeting of the committee charged with producing a new constitution for war-torn Syria in October.

After the failure of the five previous meetings of Syrian government, opposition and civil society representatives, Geir Pedersen told the U.N. Security Council: "We should all now expect the constitutional committee to begin to work seriously on a process of drafting -- not just preparing -- a constitutional reform."

Pedersen said the 45-member drafting committee will meet in Geneva starting October 18, and the co-chairs from the government and opposition will for the first time meet with him the day before to prepare the session.

The last round of talks ended in January without progress.

Pedersen said that after eight months of talks he was pleased to announce an agreement on "methodology" for a sixth round.

It's based on three pillars: respect for rules of procedure, the submission of texts of "basic constitutional principles" ahead of the meeting, and regular meetings with him before and during the meeting.

Syria's nearly 10-year conflict has killed more than half a million people and displaced half the country's pre-war 23 million population, including more than 5 million refugees mostly in neighboring countries.

At a Russia-hosted Syrian peace conference in January 2018, an agreement was reached to form a 150-member committee to draft a new constitution.

It took until September 2019 before a committee was formed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
United Nations Syria United Nations Syria Constitution
India Matters
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu schools to reopen on November 1 for classes 1 to 8
For representational purposes (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Why the Chinese are destroying their wealth creators
Representational Image (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Covid transmission to continue for a very long time: WHO official
Jasna Salim with her painting of .Little Krishna at Ulanadu Sree Krishna Swamy temple in Pandalam.
Kerala Muslim woman presents her Krishna painting before deity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp