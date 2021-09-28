STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan to begin vaccinating children 12 and up 

The latest development comes hours after Pakistan reported 41 deaths from coronavirus and 1,400 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Published: 28th September 2021 02:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

covishield

A healthcare worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Brazil. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s planning minister says the government will begin a drive to vaccinate children aged 12 or above to protect them from coronavirus.

The announcement on Tuesday by Asad Umar comes amid a steady decline in fatalities from coronavirus across the country.

Umar in a tweet said Pakistan will launch a campaign soon to vaccinate children at schools. He did not say exactly when it will begin.

Currently Pakistan is offering free jabs to teens and adults.

It is the first time since July that Pakistan reported less than 1,500 single-day confirmed cases amid the fourth wave which authorities believe has subsided.

