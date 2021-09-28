STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Taliban execute child of suspected member of Afghan resistance movement

The brutality has been reported by Panjshir Observer which is an independent media covering Panjshir and Afghanistan situation.

Published: 28th September 2021

Taliban fighters escort women march in support of the Taliban government outside Kabul University, Afghanistan, on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (Photo | AP)

Taliban fighters. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

KABUL: The Taliban brutally executed a child in Takhar province of Afghanistan after his father is suspected to be a part of the Afghan Resistance Forces.

The brutality has been reported by Panjshir Observer which is an independent media covering Panjshir and Afghanistan situation. "Child executed in Takhar province by Taliban fighters after his father is suspected of being in the Resistance. #WarCrimes #Afghanistan," Panjshir Observer said in a tweet.

The incident reflects the Taliban's crackdown on Afghans who raised voices against the outfit.

The Taliban after the siege of Afghanistan is trying to deliver a moderate image to the world in an attempt to gain international confidence but experts say that the scenes at the Kabul airport were proof that the terrorist group has returned with the same radical and violent mindset.

Violence was an integral trait of the Taliban even in their previous term. The so-called transfer of power exercised in Kabul without any bloodshed, was nothing but a part of 'good image plan', Inside Over reported.

As the Taliban took control of Afghanistan once again after 20 years, experts also believe that Afghan women are most likely to face an uncertain future under the terrorist group regime. 

