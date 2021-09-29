STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

German kingmakers open talks toward forming new government

Sunday's parliamentary election left Germany's traditional big parties effectively needing the support of the third- and fourth-placed parties.

Published: 29th September 2021 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

Co-chairwoman of the Greens and candidate for chancellor Annalena Baerbock, left, and co-party leader of the Greens Robert Habeck arrive for a press conference in Berlin. (Photo | AP

By PTI

BERLIN: The two parties that are expected to determine who will become Germany's next chancellor have started talks to bridge their differences and declared that they got off to a good start.

Sunday's parliamentary election left Germany's traditional big parties effectively needing the support of the third- and fourth-placed parties, the environmentalist Greens and the business-friendly Free Democrats, to take the top job after outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's 16-year reign.

The two smaller parties decided to talk to each other first before entertaining advances from bigger suitors.

While they have some common ground, they have traditionally belonged to rival ideological camps and have different approaches to issues including the economy and fighting climate change.

In recent decades, the Greens have tended toward the center-left Social Democrats of narrow election winner Olaf Scholz.

The Free Democrats have tended toward Merkel's center-right Union bloc, which finished second under would-be successor Armin Laschet — its worst-ever result.

In identical Instagram posts early Wednesday, Green co-leader Annalena Baerbock and Free Democrat leader Christian Lindner posted a picture of themselves with Baerbock's fellow Green leader Robert Habeck and the Free Democrats' general secretary, Volker Wissing.

“In the search for a new government, we are sounding out common ground and bridges over things that divide us — and even finding some,” the posts read.

“Exciting times.”

They didn't say how or when they will proceed or give any other details.

The Social Democrats have said they would like to start exploratory talks as early as this week.

The only other combination of parties that would have a majority in parliament is a repeat of the often bad-tempered outgoing “grand coalition” of the two big parties, which neither of them wants.

Merkel's current coalition came about after the 2017 election when Lindner pulled the plug on talks on a possible alliance with the chancellor's Union and the Greens.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
germany elections germany government
India Matters
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu schools to reopen on November 1 for classes 1 to 8
For representational purposes (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Why the Chinese are destroying their wealth creators
Representational Image (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Covid transmission to continue for a very long time: WHO official
Jasna Salim with her painting of .Little Krishna at Ulanadu Sree Krishna Swamy temple in Pandalam.
Kerala Muslim woman presents her Krishna painting before deity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp