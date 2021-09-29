STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US bans swimming with Hawaii's nocturnal spinner dolphins

NOAA also is proposing a regulation that would prohibit entering certain areas between 6 am and 3 pm in parts that are considered essential daytime habitats for spinner dolphins.

Published: 29th September 2021 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

dolphins

In this undated file photo provided by NOAA Fisheries, spinner dolphins swim in Hawaii. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

HONOLULU: US regulators on Tuesday banned swimming with Hawaii's spinner dolphins to protect the nocturnal animals from people seeking close encounters with the playful species.

Swimming with dolphins is a popular tourist activity in Hawaii.

Several companies offer tours that take swimmers to areas frequented by dolphins with the aim of giving them an opportunity to get in the water with the animals.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration rule under the Marine Mammal Protection Act prohibits swimming with or getting within 50 yards (46 meters) of a spinner dolphin that is within 2 nautical miles (4 kilometers) of the shore of the main Hawaiian Islands.

The rule applies to boats, canoes, stand-up paddleboards, drones or other objects.

NOAA also is proposing a regulation that would prohibit entering certain areas between 6 am and 3 pm in parts of the Big Island and Maui that are considered essential daytime habitats for spinner dolphins.

Spinner dolphins hunt in offshore waters at night.

During the day, they use areas close to shore that have optimal environmental conditions to socialize, nurture their young, hide from predators and rest in preparation for nightly hunting.

Hawaii's spinner dolphins get their name from their habit of leaping in the air and spinning around.

Some scientists say such behaviour is not always playfulness and can instead be an attempt to alert others to danger.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
dolphins hawai
India Matters
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu schools to reopen on November 1 for classes 1 to 8
For representational purposes (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Why the Chinese are destroying their wealth creators
Representational Image (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Covid transmission to continue for a very long time: WHO official
Jasna Salim with her painting of .Little Krishna at Ulanadu Sree Krishna Swamy temple in Pandalam.
Kerala Muslim woman presents her Krishna painting before deity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp