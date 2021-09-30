STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

USIBC to present Global Leadership Award to Shiv Nadar, Mallika Srinivasan

The two top leaders will be honoured at the 2021 India Ideas Summit to be held on October 6-7, a media release said.

Published: 30th September 2021 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2021 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

HCL founder Shiv Nadar (File | PTI)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Prominent Indian industrialists Shiv Nadar and Mallika Srinivasan have been chosen by a top India-centric business advocacy group as the recipients of its 2021 Global Leadership Award.

The US India Business Council (USIBC) on Thursday announced the selection of Nadar, founder and chairman emeritus, HCL Technologies and Srinivasan, chair and managing director, Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited (TAFE), for the award.

The two top leaders will be honoured at the 2021 India Ideas Summit to be held on October 6-7, a media release said.

Given annually since 2007, the Global Leadership Awards recognise top corporate executives from the United States and India who have demonstrated exemplary leadership and played a major role in advancing the strategic and economic partnership between the countries, it said.

“In conferring these awards, we recognise the outstanding contributions of both Shiv Nadar and Mallika Srinivasan,” USIBC said.

“Under Shiv Nadar's leadership HCL has transitioned from an IT services company to a global leader in cutting edge technology, through a relentless focus on innovation and R&D,” said Nisha Desai Biswal, USIBC president.

A true visionary, Nadar has led HCL to tremendous success with his determination and farsightedness, she added.

“Another powerhouse who is being recognised this year exemplifies courage, conviction, and the spirit of entrepreneurship. Mallika Srinivasan has scaled new heights with some ground-breaking achievements in public-private space in both manufacturing and agriculture sectors,” Biswal said.

“Her commitment to innovation in agriculture has helped create opportunities in rural communities across India. We are thrilled to present her the 2021 Global Leadership Award,” she said.

Past recipients of the awards include - Tata group Chairman N Chandrasekaran, Lockheed Martin CEO Jim Taiclet, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Nasdaq president Adena Friedman.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
shiv nadar HCL mallika srinivasan USIBC
India Matters
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File Photo | PTI)
Leaving Congress where I was sidelined and humiliated, but won't join BJP: Amarinder Singh
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
Farmers protest: How can highways be blocked perpetually, asks Supreme Court
SEBI. (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi bans Infosys, Wipro employees from trading in stock exchanges
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp