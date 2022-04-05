Imran Khan blasts opposition parties for looking for Supreme Court relief

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday blasted the Opposition parties for looking towards the Supreme Court for relief instead of preparing for elections.

On Sunday, members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party blocked a vote of no-confidence against Khan in the National Assembly and got President Arif Alvi to dissolve the lower house.

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing in the matter.

Taking part in a live programme "Aap Ka Wazir-e-Azam, Aap Kay Saath" (Your Minister, with you) from Islamabad on Monday, Khan answered the questions from the general public.

"The Opposition parties are afraid of the reaction of the public and avoiding the elections which they were demanding," he said.

In order to increase his contact with the people, he announced to take part in a protest rally at D-Chowk, just outside the capital's red zone, being held by his supporters.

"The peaceful protest will be staged after Isha (night) prayers against treason by [opposition] politicians," he said.

Khan also defended the decision of the National Assembly's deputy speaker, Qasim Suri, to reject the no-confidence motion by saying it was based on a "foreign conspiracy".

"I want this trend to end where anyone with Rs 20 billion could topple the government. This is unacceptable and tantamount to discrediting democracy," he said.

He accused the Opposition that it was using money to buy loyalty of provincial lawmakers in Lahore where the assembly would elect a new chief minister this week.

Talking about new elections, Khan said he would interview all candidates seeking the ticket of his Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf.

Responding to a question, he rejected the impression of being against any country.

"I am not against any country. I am not anti-Indian or anti-American. But we can be against policies. I want friendship with them and there should be respect," he said.

But hastened to add that he was against countries that disrespect other sovereign countries and simply issue orders, an oblique reference to the US.

Khan's comments came a day after he named senior US diplomat Donald Lu as the person who was allegedly involved in the "foreign conspiracy" to topple his government through a no-confidence vote tabled by the Opposition.

He said a nation should never "become slaves" to any country just because of being under debt.

"In that case, death is better than slavery," he said.

Khan also said his party will win the elections.