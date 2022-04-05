STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Imran Khan says he is not 'anti-Indian' or 'anti-American'

Imran Khan, in his Q&A session, said he wanted to tell his nation to never become slaves to any country just because of being under debt.

Published: 05th April 2022 01:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 01:32 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Claiming that he was not "anti-Indian or anti-American" or against any country, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said he wanted good relations with all nations based on mutual respect.

Addressing a televised public interaction programme, a day after members of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party blocked a vote of no-confidence against him in the National Assembly and got President Arif Alvi to dissolve the lower house, Khan attacked the Opposition parties.

The joint opposition's strategy of looking towards the Supreme Court instead of preparing for elections following the dissolution of the National Assembly was a sign that it "fears the reaction of the public," he said.

Responding to a question amidst the controversy over an alleged foreign letter that threatened his government, Khan, who has been asked to continue as prime minister by the president till a caretaker premier was appointed, said he was not against foreign countries.

"I am not against any country. I am not anti-Indian or anti-American. But we can be against policies. I want friendship with them and there should be respect," Khan was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper.

Khan said that he did not feel mal-intent towards the US, but rather aimed towards a mutual friendship with the superpower, free from interference in domestic affairs against public interest, The Express Tribune reported.

He said he was against countries that disrespect other sovereign countries and simply issue orders.

He called out Opposition parties, alleging that "they served these foreign countries as their yes man".

Khan's comments came a day after he named senior US diplomat Donald Lu as the person who was allegedly involved in the "foreign conspiracy" to topple his government through a no-confidence vote tabled by the Opposition.

In recent days, Khan, known for his anti-India rhetoric, has been praising New Delhi's independent foreign policy.

Imran, in his Q&A session said he wanted to tell his nation to never "become slaves" to any country just because of being under debt.

"In that case, death is better than slavery."

Khan said he opposed the US-led war in Afghanistan, but he had never been anti-US.

He further said that he wanted good relations with all the countries based on mutual respect, adding that he would not accept any policies which were against the interests of the people of Pakistan.

"Death is better than such servitude," he was quoted as saying by the official APP news agency.

The prime minister said that it was an insult to the whole country when a ruler of 220 million people held talks with the president of a powerful country by holding a paper in his hand.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Imran Khan Pakistan Pakistan Political Crisis
India Matters
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)
DCW asks Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take action against author of book for 'glorifying dowry system'
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Modi government orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp