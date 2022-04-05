STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian Army chief Gen. Naravane meets Singapore's top military leadership

In the meeting, "the strong & long-standing bilateral defence relationship between both Nations was reaffirmed," the Indian Army's ADG PI tweeted.

Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane called on Dr Ng Eng Hen, Minister for Defence, Singapore & discussed regional geopolitical developments on Tuesday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: India and Singapore on Tuesday reaffirmed their strong and long-standing defence ties as Indian Army chief General M M Naravane held talks with top Singaporean military leadership and discussed the roadmap to further enhance bilateral military cooperation.

The Chief of Army Staff, who is on a three-day visit to the city-state, called on Singapore's Minister for Defence, Dr Ng Eng Hen, and discussed regional geopolitical developments.

In the meeting, "the strong & long-standing bilateral defence relationship between both Nations was reaffirmed," the Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) tweeted.

Gen. Naravane also called on Singapore's Army chief Brigadier General David Neo and discussed "the roadmap to further enhance defence cooperation between both nations," it said. He also reviewed the Guard of Honour at the Defence Ministry and complimented the Guard for an "impeccable turnout and parade".

Gen Naravane, on the first day of his tour on Monday, visited the Kranji war memorial in Singapore and paid tributes to those who laid down their lives in the line of duty during World War-II.

Dedicated to the men and women from India, the UK, Australia, Canada, Sri Lanka, Malaya, the Netherlands and New Zealand who died defending Singapore and Malaya against the invading Japanese forces during the second World War, the memorial comprises the War Graves, the Memorial Walls, the State Cemetery and the Military Graves.

Malaya united with North Borneo, Sarawak and Singapore in 1963 to become Malaysia.

In 1965, Singapore was separated from the federation. Gen. Naravane on Monday also visited the Battle Box Bunker at Fort Canning, an authentic World War II secret Command Centre built 9 metres underground in the late 1936 by the British forces.

He was briefed on the historic significance of the Bunker, which was used as an emergency, bomb-proof Command Centre during the War especially the invasion of Singapore by the Japanese forces.

Gen Naravane will also hold talks with the senior civilian leadership of Singapore during his visit and discuss avenues for enhancing India-Singapore defence relations.

