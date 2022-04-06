STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Car rams Russian Embassy gate in Romania, driver dead 

According to police, firefighters who arrived at the scene were able to put the fire out but the driver died at the scene. There was no immediate information on a possible motive or other details.

Published: 06th April 2022 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

Death, murder, killing, dead,

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

BUCHAREST: A car crashed into the gate of the Russian Embassy in the Romanian capital early Wednesday, bursting into flames and killing the driver, police said.

The sedan rammed into the gate at about 6 am Wednesday but did not enter the Bucharest embassy compound. Video of the aftermath showed the car engulfed in flames as security personnel ran through the area.

According to police, firefighters who arrived at the scene were able to put the fire out but the driver died at the scene. There was no immediate information on a possible motive or other details.

In a statement after the incident, the Russian embassy expressed condolences to the family of the driver. "We must state with regret that whatever the motives of the driver," the statement read.

"There is no doubt that he committed this act under the influence of an explosion of anti-Russian hysteria in connection with a staged provocation in the city of Bucha." The embassy said no employees were injured.

Romania, which shares a long land border with Ukraine, has taken in more than 600,000 refugees since Russia invaded its neighbour.

Since the war started Feb.24, protesters have gathered outside Russia's embassy in the capital to call an end to the Russian aggression.

On Tuesday, Romania ordered 10 diplomats from the embassy expelled following a string of expulsions of Russian officials across the 27-nation European Union.

Romania's Foreign Ministry said the actions of 10 embassy workers, who have been declared persona non grata, "contravene the provisions of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relationships."

The incident comes days after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Romania's parliament Monday, when he labeled the slaying of civilians in the town of Bucha a "war crime" and called for tougher sanctions against Russia.

Before Zelenskyy's address, Romania's President of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, said that the "horrible images" that emerged after Russian troops withdrew from Bucha have "overwhelmed and revolted us all."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RUSSIA Ukraine Russian embassy Romanian Bucharest embassy
India Matters
India's Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti at a UNSC meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Photo | AP)
Despite condemning Bucha massacre, India may abstain at 10th UN session on Ukraine war
Sunakar and his relative carrying the body of his daughter from the hospital | Express
Daily wager Dalit man carries daughter’s body for 20 km on bike in Kendrapara
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp