China warns against US House Speaker's possible visit to Taiwan

Japanese and Taiwanese media on Thursday reported that Pelosi will visit Taiwan next week, after leading a delegation to Japan this weekend.

Published: 07th April 2022 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2022 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (File photo| AP)

By AFP

TAIWAN: China warned of "strong measures" on Thursday if US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan following media reports of an upcoming trip.

Japanese and Taiwanese media on Thursday reported that Pelosi will visit Taiwan next week, after leading a delegation to Japan this weekend. Neither Taiwan nor Pelosi's office have confirmed the reports but Beijing -- which opposes countries having relations with Taipei, spoke out against the potential visit. 

"The US should abide by the One-China policy and... and immediately cancel Nancy Pelosi's plan to visit Taiwan," foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters.

"China will take strong measures in response to defend its national security and integrity," Zhao added.

TAGS
US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi Taiwan One China Policy
