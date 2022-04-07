STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UK to build 8 nuclear reactors amid new energy strategy

This will reduce our dependence on power sources exposed to volatile international prices we cannot control, Boris Johnson said.

Published: 07th April 2022 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2022 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Photo | AP)

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Britain plans to build eight new nuclear reactors and expand production of wind energy as it seeks to reduce dependence on oil and natural gas from Russia and other foreign suppliers following the invasion of Ukraine.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the plans Thursday as part of a new energy security strategy that will also accelerate development of solar power and hydrogen projects.

The government said it wants to almost triple nuclear power generation capacity to 24 gigawatts by 2050.

"We're setting out bold plans to scale up and accelerate affordable, clean and secure energy made in Britain, for Britain, from new nuclear to offshore wind, in the decade ahead,'' Johnson said.

"This will reduce our dependence on power sources exposed to volatile international prices we cannot control."

The strategy comes after oil and natural gas prices soared following the invasion of Ukraine amid concerns that energy supplies from Russia could be curtailed.

High energy prices are fueling a cost-of-living crisis in Britain, where household gas and electricity prices jumped 54% this month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russia Ukraine Britain UK Boris Johnson Nuclear power
India Matters
Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)
Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh among Congress top minds to bid goodbye to Rajya Sabha
Representational image (File Photo | Express)
Lemons at Rs 190 per kg in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati and Nellore bring tears to consumers
Illus; Express
Kerala techies in grip of lifestyle diseases
For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)
Cheaper fuel in Karnataka drives fuel stations in Kerala's Kasaragod to the brink

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp