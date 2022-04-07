STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
US cautions its citizens against travelling to Sri Lanka 

'Reconsider travel to Sri Lanka due to COVID-19 and fuel and medicine shortages. Exercise increased caution in Sri Lanka due to terrorism'

Published: 07th April 2022 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2022 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka Flag

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Amid the ongoing unrest in Sri Lanka owing to its economic crisis, the United States on Wednesday advised its citizens against travelling to the island nation, pointing to the fuel and medicine shortages there, besides the COVID-19 and terror threats.

"Reconsider travel to Sri Lanka due to COVID-19 and fuel and medicine shortages. Exercise increased caution in Sri Lanka due to terrorism," State Department said in its latest travel advisory which has now been placed on Level 3.

The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 3 Travel Health Notice for Sri Lanka due to COVID-19, indicating a high level of COVID-19 in the country.

"Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA-authorised vaccine. Before planning any international travel, please review the CDC's specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers," it said.

The State Department said Sri Lanka is experiencing shortages of fuel and cooking gas as well as some medicines and essential food items, due to the ongoing economic situation in the country.

"There have recently been protests over the economic situation and queues at gas stations, grocery stores and some pharmacies. Protests have occurred throughout the country and have mostly been peaceful. In some instances, police have used water cannons and tear gas to disperse protesters," it said.

"There have also been daily planned power outages across the island, as well as some unplanned power outages, as fuel for backup generators is increasingly scarce. Public transportation in some instances has been limited or curtailed. Travellers should monitor local media for updates on the ongoing situation," said the State Department.

Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls, government facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, major sporting and cultural events, educational institutions, airports, hospitals, and other public areas, the travel advisory said.

