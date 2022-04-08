STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Britain imposes sanctions on Putin's daughters

Britain says it has sanctioned more than 1,200 Russian individuals and businesses since the invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24, including 76 oligarchs and 16 banks.

Published: 08th April 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via video conference in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Britain has added two adult daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin to its sanctions list, following similar moves by the US and the European Union.

The government said Friday it is imposing asset freezes and travel bans on Putin's daughters Katerina Tikhonova and Maria Vorontsova, as well as Yekaterina Vinokurova, daughter of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

It says Western nations have collectively frozen 275 billion pounds ($360 billion), amounting to 60% of Russian foreign currency reserves.

