 EU has frozen 30 billion euros in Russian, Belarusian assets

Published: 08th April 2022 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

European Union flags (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

BRUSSELS: The EU has so far frozen nearly 30 billion euros in assets from blacklisted Russian and Belarusian individuals and companies under sanctions imposed for Moscow's war in Ukraine, it said Friday.

A total of 29.5 billion euros ($32 billion) "including assets such as boats, helicopters, real estate and artwork" have been seized and another 196 billion euros of transactions have been blocked, the European Commission said in a statement.

The EU's figures were partial, based on data from around half of the EU's 27 member states given to the bloc's "Freeze and Seize" task force operating in coordination with G7 partners including the US.

