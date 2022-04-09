STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Akshata Murty, wife of British finance minister Rishi Sunak, rejects charges of tax evasion

The clarification came amid reports that Akshata Murty holds a non-domicile status and has evaded paying taxes on her UK income as recently as April 2020.

Published: 09th April 2022 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

British finance minister Rishi Sunak (L) with his wife Akshata Murty (R).(Photo | Rishi Sunak, Facebook)

By ANI

LONDON: After reports of her non-domicile status and alleged tax evasion, Akshata Murthy, the wife of British finance minister Rishi Sunak, claimed that she has been paying all taxes.

Her spokesperson said that Akshata Murthy "has always and will continue to pay UK taxes on all her UK income".

The clarification came amid reports that Akshata Murty holds a non-domicile status and has evaded paying taxes on her UK income as recently as April 2020, when her husband was already Chancellor of the Exchequer, reported SKY News.

Indian-born Murty is the daughter of Narayana Murthy, the billionaire co-founder of tech giant Infosys and has a 0.9 per cent stake in the company worth hundreds of millions of pounds according to its latest annual report.

Her spokeswoman said: "Akshata Murty is a citizen of India, the country of her birth and parent's home". She also stated that India does not allow its citizens to hold the citizenship of another country simultaneously.

"So, according to British law, Ms Murty is treated as non-domiciled for UK tax purposes. She has always and will continue to pay UK taxes on all her UK income," clarified the spokeswoman.

The revelations have also taken a political turn as the UK opposition party is asking the Chancellor to clear the air amid intensified allegations against his wife.

The opposition Labour Party in the UK asked Sunak to explain the allegation of tax evasion. Labour's shadow economic secretary to the Treasury, Tulip Siddiq, said, "Rishi Sunak must now urgently explain how much he and his family have saved on their own tax bill while he at the same time was adding on to tax burdens of millions of working families, reported the news channel.

The Liberal Democrats added that the Chancellor "needs to come clean about which country his family pays tax in abroad and if it is a tax haven".

According to a poll, the Chancellor's popularity had plunged taking his popularity below that of Sir Keir (Labour Party Leader) for the first time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akshata Murthy Rishi Sunak
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp