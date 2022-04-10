Freedom struggle begins again: Imran Khan reacts after his ouster as Pakistan PM

By Online Desk

Imran Khan said that though the country became independent in 1947, the freedom struggle has begun again against a foreign conspiracy of regime change. His reaction came in soon after his ouster as Pakistani prime minister following the no-trust vote on early Sunday morning.

“Pakistan became an independent state in 1947, but the freedom struggle begins again today against a foreign conspiracy of regime change. It is always the people of the country who defend their sovereignty & democracy,” tweets Khan.

Khan, 69, became the first premier in the country's history to be sent home after losing the trust of the lower house of Parliament.

As many as 174 lawmakers in the 342-seat parliament voted in the favour of the motion.

Pakistan witnessed high drama as Khan's supporters accused "foreign conspiracy" of orchestrating his ouster.

