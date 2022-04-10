STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Twitter stakeholder Elon Musk tweets 'Is Twitter dying?'

'Most of these 'top' accounts tweet rarely and post very little content,' the Tesla boss wrote, captioning a list of the 10 profiles with the most followers.

Published: 10th April 2022 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2022 01:47 PM   |  A+A-

Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk (Photo | AP)

By AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter's newest board member and largest stakeholder Elon Musk tweeted Saturday to ask if the social media network was "dying" and to call out users such as singer Justin Bieber, who are highly followed but rarely post.

"Most of these 'top' accounts tweet rarely and post very little content," the Tesla boss wrote, captioning a list of the 10 profiles with the most followers -- a list which includes himself at number eight, with 81 million followers.

"Is Twitter dying?" he wrote. 

Former US President Barack Obama appears at the top with 131 million followers, followed by stars such as Bieber, Katy Perry, Rihanna and Taylor Swift, as well as Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and football star Cristiano Ronaldo, among others. 

"For example, @taylorswift13 hasn't posted anything in 3 months," Musk continued.

"And @justinbieber only posted once this entire year."

The social media company named Musk to the board on Tuesday after the outspoken and polarizing executive disclosed he had acquired a more than nine percent stake in the company, making him Twitter's largest shareholder.

Musk said he looked forward to soon making "significant improvements to Twitter," and began polling his followers on whether to add an "edit" button to the service, a long-discussed tweak.

Twitter has now said that it will start experimenting with one.

On Thursday, Musk tweeted a photo of himself smoking marijuana on a Joe Rogan podcast in 2018, with the caption, "Twitter's next board meeting is gonna be lit."

His antics often raise eyebrows and occasionally draw condemnation, as when Jewish groups blasted his tweet comparing Canadian leader Justin Trudeau to Adolf Hitler over Covid-19 vaccine mandates. Musk later deleted the tweet without apologizing.

The appointment has sparked misgivings among some employees, according to a Washington Post report.

Workers at the California-based social media company cited worries about Musk's statements on transgender issues and his reputation as a difficult and driven leader, according to statements on Slack reviewed by the Post.

A California agency has sued Tesla, alleging discrimination and harassment against Black workers. The electric carmaker has rejected the charges, saying it opposes discrimination.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Twitter Elon Musk Tesla Followers
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp