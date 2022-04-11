STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
City official: 10,000-plus killed in Mariupol

Mayor Vadym Boychenko said that corpses were "carpeted through the streets of our city" and that the death toll could be more than 20,000.

Published: 11th April 2022

A view of the Mariupol theater damaged during fighting in Mariupol. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LVIV: The mayor of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol tells The Associated Press that more than 10,000 civilians have died in the southeastern city since the Russian invasion in February.

Mayor Vadym Boychenko told The Associated Press by telephone Monday that corpses were "carpeted through the streets of our city" and that the death toll could be more than 20,000.

Boychenko also said Russian forces have brought mobile crematoria to the city to dispose of the bodies and accused Russian forces of refusing to allow humanitarian convoys into the city in an attempt to disguise the carnage.

