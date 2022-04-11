STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India has helped Lanka most, says ex-PM

The only discussions going on with China are regarding the repayment of loans in contrast, says Ranil Wickremansinghe

Published: 11th April 2022 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2022 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Lankans demand resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa outside the president’s office in Colombo on Sunday.

Sri Lankans demand resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa outside the president’s office in Colombo on Sunday. (Photo | AP)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India is keeping a close watch on the developments in Sri Lanka where the opposition is seeking the ouster of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa for leading the country to an unprecedented financial crisis. In continuing with its efforts to help the neighbouring country, India has dispatched a consignment of food and vegetables for people who are facing unprecedented shortage of essential commodities and services. It has already supplied over 270,000 MT of fuel to Colombo and granted $2.5 billion line of credit. Sri Lanka needs an additional $3 billion funds to remain afloat. 

There are reports that the Sri Lankan Parliament is likely to reconvene between April 19 and April 22 for bringing a no-confidence motion against Rajapaksa. ‘‘We have called a meeting with all opposition leaders and will take a day a final decision soon,’’ said Sri Lankan opposition leader Sajith Premadasa.

Former prime minister Ranil Wickremansinghe acknowledged the role which India has played for his country. ‘‘I think India has helped the most, even in non-financial ways. So we are thankful. No Chinese investments have been done yet. The only discussions going on with China are regarding the repayment of loans,’’ he told a news agency.

Wickremansinghe said during his government’s rule there was a surplus on the primary budget and money to pay debts. The present government is responsible for the economic crisis, he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already assured Sri Lankan Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksha that New Delhi would stand with Colombo as it occupies a central role in the ‘neighbourhood first policy’. 

Sri Lanka is also facing a shortage of foreign exchange which has limited its imports of essentials. In February, the neighbouring country was left with only $2.31 billion in reserves. It faces debt payments of $4 billion in 2022. The outstanding dues include a $1 billion International Sovereign Bond (ISB) maturing in July. ISB make up the largest share of  Sri Lanka’s $12.55 billion foreign debt. The IMF is expected to initiate a loan to Sri Lanka during the course of this week.

