Nokia exits Russian market over Ukraine standoff

Nokia said that it has suspended deliveries, stopped new business and moved research and development activities out of Russia in the past weeks.

Published: 12th April 2022 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

Nokia

Nokia (Photo | Twitter, @nokianetworks)

By Associated Press

HELSINKI: Telecoms network and 5G technology supplier Nokia says it will exit the Russian market due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The Finland-based company said on Tuesday "it has been clear for Nokia since the early days of the invasion of Ukraine that continuing our presence in Russia would not be possible".

Nokia said that it has suspended deliveries, stopped new business and moved research and development activities out of Russia in the past weeks. The company said that Russia accounted for less than 2 per cent of Nokia's sales in 2021, and the exit decision will have no impact on its financial outlook this year.

It said that "as we exit, we will aim to provide the necessary support to maintain the networks and are applying for the relevant licenses to enable this support in compliance with current sanctions".

