STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan's top investigative agency opens probe against Imran Khan over sale of gifted necklace

The necklace Khan received as a gift was not sent to the tosha-khana but given to former special assistant Zulfikar Bukhari, who sold it to a jeweller in Lahore for Rs 18 crore.

Published: 13th April 2022 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2022 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | AP)

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's top investigative agency has opened an inquiry against former prime minister Imran Khan over allegations that an expensive necklace received as a gift during his tenure was sold to a jeweller for Rs 18 crore instead of depositing it to the state gift repository, according to media report on Wednesday.

The necklace Khan received as a gift was not sent to the tosha-khana (state gift repository), but given to former special assistant Zulfikar Bukhari, who sold it to a jeweller in Lahore for Rs 18 crore, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has initiated a probe against Khan over allegations that an expensive necklace received as a gift during his tenure was sold to a jeweller for Rs 18 crore rather than depositing it to the state gift repository, the report said.

The public gifts can be kept in the personal closet by paying half price of it but Khan, who lost a no-trust vote in Parliament last week, deposited a few hundred thousand rupees in the national exchequer which was illegal, the report said.

According to the law, state officials are required to submit the gifts they receive from dignitaries in the tosha-khana. If they fail to submit the gift or at least half the amount the gift is worth, it is an illegal act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Federal Investigation Agency Pakistan FIA Imran Khan Imran Khan necklace
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp