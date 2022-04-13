STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two Sikhs attacked in hate crime in New York's 'Little Punjab', one suspect arrested

Just about ten days back, another Sikh, Nirmal Singh, 70, who was visiting New York from Punjab was punched in the face while walking in the same neighbourhood

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a hate crime, two elderly Sikh men (76 and 64 years old) were attacked in Richmond in the New York borough of Queens on Tuesday, the second such attack in 10 days.

"Assault on two gentlemen in Richmond Hills is deplorable. We have approached the New York City Police Department. One person has been arrested. We will offer all assistance to victims," the Consulate General of India in New York tweeted.

They were attacked by two men with their fists and a stick. The two victims were taken to the hospital and are stable. One suspect has been taken into custody and police are on the lookout for the other.

"Law enforcement believes both men were targeted for being Sikhs, and the attacks are being investigated as anti-Sikh hate crime," says Sikh Coalition, a New York based community organisation.

Just about ten days back, another Sikh, Nirmal Singh, 70, who was visiting New York from Punjab was punched in the face while walking in the same neighbourhood, which is known as Little Punjab.

Nirmal Singh returned to India and the NYPD released a video of the suspect with a reward of $3500 for leads. It isn’t clear whether the suspects in both cases are the same.

More than 500,000 Sikhs are living in the US. Many Sikhs keep their hair uncut wrapped in a turban as a public commitment to their faith, and their distinctive appearance has made them targets of violence and discrimination.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident in Canada, the killer of another Indian who succumbed to a hate crime was arrested on Tuesday. After 21-year-old student Kartik Vasudev was killed in Toronto, the police arrested 39-year-old Richard Johnatan Edwin.

