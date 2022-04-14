STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Foreign Secretary Shringla meets US Congressional delegation 

"Had a fruitful discussion on all areas of bilateral cooperation, including opportunities for enhanced trade, investments, defence & security as well as regional & global issues of interest," he said.

Published: 14th April 2022 10:22 PM

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday held talks with a US Congressional delegation covering bilateral trade and investments, defence and security as well as regional and global issues.

The visiting US delegation at the meeting was led by Adam Smith and it also comprised Austin Scott and Chrissy Houlahan.

"Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla met US Congressional delegation led by Congressman @RepAdamSmith, Chairman of the Armed Forces Committee and consisting of Congresswoman @RepHoulahan and Congressman @AustinScott4GA," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

"Had a fruitful discussion on all areas of bilateral cooperation, including opportunities for enhanced trade & investments, defence & security as well as regional and global issues of interest," he said.

The visit by the US Congressional delegation to India came days after the two countries held the fourth edition of the '2+2' foreign and defence ministerial dialogue in Washington.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held the '2+2' dialogue with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony J Blinken on April 11.

Ahead of the dialogue on that day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden held a virtual meeting during which the crisis in Ukraine figured prominently. It is learnt that the situation in Ukraine also figured in the meeting between Shringla and the US Congressional delegation.

